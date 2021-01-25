Left Menu
Bihar's "cycle girl" interacts with PM Modi

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:00 IST
''Cycle girl'' JyotiKumari, who had pedalled all the way from Gurugram to Biharwith her father seated on the carrier during the nationwidelockdown, found herself in the limelight again on Monday whenshe interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as arecipient of the ''Pradhanmantri Bal Puraskar''.

The 16-year-old was among 32 children from across thecountry who reached their respective National InformaticsCentre offices and interacted with the Prime Minister viavideo conferencing.

The girl's father, a former e-rickshaw driver who wasleft out of work following a debilitating accident, mother andofficials of the local administration were present on theoccasion.

Modi lauded the children for their respective acts ofcourage and determination and urged them to study and, inparticular, draw inspiration from biographies of great men andwomen.

''It is a matter of pride for Darbhanga that Jyoti, whohas already been made the brand ambassador by the stategovernment for its drive against drugs, has been conferredwith yet another honour,'' Darbhanga District Magistrate S MThyagarajan said on the occasion.

The girl had gone to Gurugram, along with her mother,upon learning about her father's accident. Her mother, anAnganwadi worker, returned to tend to her job and otherchildren while Jyoti stayed back to nurse her father.

The lockdown made matters worse and the landlord beganto put pressure on her father to pay up the rent, outstandingsince the period the mishap left him out of work, or vacatethe premises.

The girl suggested that they return home and when thefather expressed his scepticism given the fact that Darbhangawas 1200 km away and no mode of public transport wasavailable, she persuaded him to borrow some money and purchasea second-hand cycle.

Recounting her experience upon reaching home, the girlhad said she completed the 1200 km long journey in eight days,cycling 50 to 60 kilometres every day.

Some parts of distance was covered by hitching rideson trucks etc. as drivers seemed to be moved by the girl'sgrit in the face of adversity.

