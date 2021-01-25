Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-PM of Japan Abe, late singer SP Balasubramaniam awarded Padma Vibhushan; Gogoi, Paswan, Sumitra Mahajan honoured with Padma Bhushan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:10 IST
Ex-PM of Japan Abe, late singer SP Balasubramaniam awarded Padma Vibhushan; Gogoi, Paswan, Sumitra Mahajan honoured with Padma Bhushan

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and late singer S P Balasubramaniam have been honoured with India's second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan this year, while former chief ministers Tarun Gogoi and Keshubhai Patel and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan have been awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is also among the 10 Padma Bhushan awardees announced on Monday, while no one has been named for the Bharat Ratna -- India's highest civilian award.

On the eve of the Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry said that President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

The awardees include 29 women and a transgender theatre artist Matha B Manjamma Jogati.

There are 10 persons from the category of foreigners, Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) PIO and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), while 16 have been awarded posthumously.

Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Misra, religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous), and social worker Tarlochan Singh have been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Former governor late Mridula Sinha and former union minister Bijoya Bijoya Chakravarty are among Padma Shri winners.

The seven Padma Vibhushan awardees include Belle Monappa Hegde, an eminent cardiologist from Karnataka, Indian-American physicist Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumous), Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaeologist B B Lal.

Balasubramaniam has been given the award posthumously.

The Padma Bhushan awardees include Carnatic musician Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra, Kannada poet and playwright Chandrashekhar Kambara and industrialist Rajnikant Devidas Shroff.

The 102 Padma Shri awardees include Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, a veteran of the Bangladesh liberation war, artist Gulfam Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh, basketball player P Anitha from Tamil Nadu and litterateur Sujit Chattopadhyay from West Bengal.

Among the other awardees are table tennis player Mouma Das, physician from Punjab Rattan Lal Mittal, academician from Jammu and Kashmir Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) and social worker from Assam Birubala Rabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...

Italy PM Conte to resign on Tuesday, seek fresh mandate

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will hand in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday after a morning cabinet meeting to inform his ministers, Contes office said. The prime minister, who has been in office since June 2018, hope...

France's new COVID-19 hospitalisations and ICU treatments rise sharply

The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 rose by more than a 1,000 over the last two days, a trend unseen since Nov 16, and the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3,000 for the first time sin...

Assembly polls major challenge, solicit cooperation from all: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections in thestate will be a major challenge, and called for cooperationfrom all stakeholders to ensure that it is free from violenceand malpractices.He said that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021