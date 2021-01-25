Left Menu
JD(U) launches mouthpiece, first major party in Bihar to do so

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:32 IST
The ruling JD(U) in Bihar onMonday became the first major party in the state to have itsown mouthpiece a monthly published both in Hindi as well asEnglish.

The inaugural issue of 'JD(U) Sandhaan' was launchedat the party's state headquarters here by its nationalpresident RCP Singh.

Singh said the party, under the leadership of ChiefMinister Nitish Kumar, has remained committed to realising thedreams of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram ManoharLohia, B R Ambedkar and Karpoori Thakur.

He called for bringing out editions of the monthly indialects like Angika, Bhojpuri, Magahi and Maithili and urgedparty workers to contribute with their writings.

State president Umesh Kushwaha, who was also presenton the occasion, hailed the launch of the mouthpiece and saidit would help in making the people aware of what the JD(U)stood for and in what respects it was unique.

The launch is being seen as yet another attempt byNitish Kumar, the de facto leader of the party, to rejuvenatethe organisation, which was battered by the drubbing in theassembly elections held recently.

In recent times, Kumar has effected a major revamp inthe party structure in an attempt to consolidate his coresupport base of 'Lav Kush' (a colloquial term for Kurmis,Koeris and Kushwahas).

