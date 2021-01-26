Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senator Leahy expected to preside over Trump's impeachment trial -Senate source

The U.S. Senate's longest-serving member, Patrick Leahy, is expected to preside over the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, a Senate source said on Monday. Being president pro tempore also makes Leahy, who is the senior member of the Senate judiciary committee, third in line of presidential succession, after the vice president and speaker of the House.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:26 IST
Senator Leahy expected to preside over Trump's impeachment trial -Senate source

The U.S. Senate's longest-serving member, Patrick Leahy, is expected to preside over the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, a Senate source said on Monday. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided at Trump's first impeachment trial last year, as the Constitution requires in presidential impeachments. But senators can preside when the person being impeached is not the current president of the United States, the Senate source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont who took office in 1975, is the senator with the most seniority in either party. Asked by reporters in a Capitol hallway if he could be impartial while presiding over the trial, the 80-year-old Leahy said: "I've presided over hundreds of hours in my time in the Senate. I don't think anybody has ever suggested anything impartial in those hundreds of hours."

Leahy is the president pro tempore of the Senate, meaning he is empowered to preside over Senate sessions in the absence of Vice President Kamala Harris. However, this duty is usually rotated among senators of the majority party. Being president pro tempore also makes Leahy, who is the senior member of the Senate judiciary committee, third in line of presidential succession, after the vice president and speaker of the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays

The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said.The letter adds to t...

Biden extends Europe, Brazil travel restrictions, adds South Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order on Monday barring most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in South Africa from entering the United States, effective Saturday. Bidens order also reimposes an entry ban, set to expire on Tuesday...

Germany unable to adhere to debt limits for years - Merkel aide in Handelsblatt

Germany faces huge fiscal challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic and wont be able to stick to its strict debt limits for years, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff was quoted as saying on Monday.The debt brake cannot be adhered to ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021