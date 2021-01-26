Biden says he is open to negotiating the proposed $1,400 COVID stimulus checks

Biden says he is open to negotiating the proposed $1,400 COVID stimulus checksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 02:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is open to negotiating the eligibility requirements of his proposed $1,4000 COVID stimulus check, a nod to lawmakers who have said they should be more targeted to lower-incomes.
The previous round of stimulus checks, including the $600-per-person check approved in December, was generally limited to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000.