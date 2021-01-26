Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship, which until two weeks ago was due to be played at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey, will now he held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the PGA of America said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 04:15 IST
Golf-Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship, which until two weeks ago was due to be played at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey, will now he held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the PGA of America said on Monday. The event needed a new home after the PGA of America decided to move it from Trump National Golf Club after Trump exhorted thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his presidential election defeat by Joe Biden.

"Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time," the PGA of America said on Twitter. "The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf." Southern Hills has previously hosted seven men's major championships but none since the 2007 PGA Championship that was won by Tiger Woods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Apple's hardware engineering chief to step down to focus on new project

Apple Incs hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, will step down to oversee a new project, the iPhone maker said on Monday, providing few details on the longtime executives latest role. Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Coo...

AstraZeneca denies report vaccine less effective in elderly

AstraZeneca denied on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective for people over 65, after German media reports said officials fear the vaccine may not be approved in the European Union for use in the elderly.German daily papers Hand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021