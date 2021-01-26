Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID

The UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:53 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID

The UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday. Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 71st Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the UK at the end of last year. In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months. “I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against COVID has kept me in London,” said Johnson. “As I speak, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against COVID. So, I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve,” he said. Addressing the Indian diaspora in the UK, he added,“All over the world, this virus is compelling people to stay apart, including family and friends in Britain and India, who form what Prime Minister Modi has called the “living bridge” between us. “But for now, let me wish everyone in India as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very happy Republic Day,” the British prime minister said. PTI AK RDKRDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 82 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 25, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local inf...

S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound

South Koreas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter as it ended the coronavirus-stricken year solidly poised for a recovery in 2021 thanks to surging exports. Gross domestic product GDP grew a seasonally adjusted ...

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict ...

Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border.After receiving a tip in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021