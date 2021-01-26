Let us work to make nation self-reliant, says Rupani on R-Day

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Tuesday appealed to people to take a pledge toprotect the countrys unity and integrity and make the nationself-reliant.

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Gujaratwith Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurling the national flag inthe presence of CM Rupani at a college ground in Dahod city inthe morning.

Both the dignitaries took a round of the ground in acar and greeted people present there. Later, they witnessed acultural programme and parade by police personnel.

''My greetings on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

This is not just a day, it is a festival of democracy. This isa moment of great pride for all Indians. Let's take a pledgeto protect the country's unity and integrity and make thenation self-reliant,'' Rupani said in a tweet.

While the state-level programme was held in Dahod,various ministers also hoisted the national flag at differentdistrict headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel unfurled thetricolour in Vadodara.

Flag hoisting events were also organised at variouspolice headquarters in the state and at the Border SecurityForce's Gujarat Frontier headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat,who is in Gujarat, attended a Republic Day event at theSangh's state headquarters here and unfurled the tricolour.

State BJP president C R Paatil hoisted the nationalflag at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Continuing with their tradition, members of a swimmingclub in Porbandar hoisted the tricolour in the Arabian Seanear a beach in the town.

