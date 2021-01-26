Maha: Shiv Sena MP walks into BJP MLA's programme in Kalyan

In a surprise move, Shiv Sena MPfrom Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, walked into a programmeorganised by an MLA of opposition BJP on Tuesday.

Shinde later told reporters that he decided to jointhe event at the last moment, and the move was not planned inadvance.

Shinde's father Eknath Shinde is a cabinet minister inthe Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government inMaharashtra.

The programme was organisd by former minister and BJPMLA from Dombivali, Ravindra Chavan, to rename a road junctionlocated near the newly-inaugurated Patripul ROB in Kalyanafter Savitribai Phule.

Interestingly, while inaugurating the bridge onMonday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had taken a veiled digat the BJP over development works ''pending'' with Centralagencies.

Addressing the audience, mostly comprising workers ofthe BJP, Shinde said, ''Though maintaining social distancing isa must during the pandemic period, but there shouldn't be anydistance between hearts of citizens and leaders''.

Elections to Shiv Sena-controlled Kalyan DombivaliMunicipal Corporation are expected to be announced soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)