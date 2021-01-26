DMK chief blames AIADMK for the passage of farm laws

DMK president M K Stalinon Tuesday squarely blamed the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu forthe passage of the three farm laws in Parliament, leading tothe 60-day old agitation by farmers near Delhi.

If the AIADMK had opposed the draconian laws, itwould not have been passed in Parliament and would not haveled to the present situation, Stalin told party workers here.

He condemned the alleged lathicharge on farmers whiletaking out their tractor rally in Delhi.

Carrying sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour andunion flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors brokebarriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from variouspoints to lay siege to the Red Fort on Republic day.

AIADMK was to be blamed for this situation as thelaws would not have been passed if it had opposed them, healleged.

Though the Centre had held talks with the farmers,they were only eye wash, he claimed.

Accusing the AIADMK government of corruption,Stalinasked his party workers whether they were ready to oust theruling party in the coming elections.

