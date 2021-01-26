Left Menu
Mamata attends tea meet at Raj Bhavan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:21 IST
Mamata attends tea meet at Raj Bhavan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Tuesday went to Raj Bhavan and attended the'Cha Chakra' (tea meet) hosted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar,with whom her party has an acrimonius relationship, on theoccasion of Republic Day.

Secretariat sources said Banerjee went to the RajBhavan in the afternoon and stayed there for 45 minutes.

The visit was as per protocol, the sources said addingshe exchanged greetings with Dhankhar and his wife.

BJP leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roywas among those invited to the customary programme.

On January 6 Banerjee had called on the governor on a''courtesy visit'', which came in the backdrop of the rulingTMC's acrimonious relationship with Dhankhar over his frequentflagging of issues on law and order, relief for CycloneAmphan, fight against COVID-19, functioning of state-runhigher educational institutions since he took over in July2019.

The meeting between the two was then seen in thepolitical circles as the usual practice.

