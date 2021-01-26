At Republic Day function, Bihar governor lauds govt's efforts at containing COVID 19

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan onTuesday appreciated the state government for keeping aneffective check on the spread of COVID-19 and its resolve toget the entire population vaccinated free of cost.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the GandhiMaidan here, where he inspected the parade in presence ofdignitaries including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and membersof the state cabinet, the governor, however, urged people notto let their guard down and remain vigilant till the pandemicis firmly under control.

Lauding the state government's ''tireless efforts'' atcontaining the spread of the contagion, Chauhan noted withsatisfaction that mortality rate in Bihar, at 0.57 per cent,is lower than the national average of 1.44 per cent.

On the other hand, the state's recovery rate of 98.32per cent is much higher than the national average and thenumber of active cases is less than 3,000, he said.

Chauhan noted that an atmosphere of social andcommunal harmony prevailed in the state, the credit for whichwent to the government's motto of ''development with justice''.

Hailing the Nitish Kumar governments move of imposinga complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol, thegovernor said that it ''laid the foundation for social reforms''which was complemented through efforts like campaigns againstdowry and child marriage.

He also lauded the state government for reaching outto those stranded in far-off lands during the lockdown withhelp.

''The state government has spent more than Rs 10,000crore to provide relief to those adversely hit by thelockdown. It has made full use of the help received from theCentre for the purpose,'' Chauhan said.

The governor praised the authorities for maintaining ahigh growth rate over an extended period of time during whichthere has been a marked improvement in the availability ofpower.

Besides improved enrolment ratio of girls in schoolsand establishment of a large number of women's self-helpgroups pointed towards a decline in gender disparity, heobserved.

