Left Menu
Development News Edition

At Republic Day function, Bihar governor lauds govt's efforts at containing COVID 19

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:35 IST
At Republic Day function, Bihar governor lauds govt's efforts at containing COVID 19

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan onTuesday appreciated the state government for keeping aneffective check on the spread of COVID-19 and its resolve toget the entire population vaccinated free of cost.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the GandhiMaidan here, where he inspected the parade in presence ofdignitaries including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and membersof the state cabinet, the governor, however, urged people notto let their guard down and remain vigilant till the pandemicis firmly under control.

Lauding the state government's ''tireless efforts'' atcontaining the spread of the contagion, Chauhan noted withsatisfaction that mortality rate in Bihar, at 0.57 per cent,is lower than the national average of 1.44 per cent.

On the other hand, the state's recovery rate of 98.32per cent is much higher than the national average and thenumber of active cases is less than 3,000, he said.

Chauhan noted that an atmosphere of social andcommunal harmony prevailed in the state, the credit for whichwent to the government's motto of ''development with justice''.

Hailing the Nitish Kumar governments move of imposinga complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol, thegovernor said that it ''laid the foundation for social reforms''which was complemented through efforts like campaigns againstdowry and child marriage.

He also lauded the state government for reaching outto those stranded in far-off lands during the lockdown withhelp.

''The state government has spent more than Rs 10,000crore to provide relief to those adversely hit by thelockdown. It has made full use of the help received from theCentre for the purpose,'' Chauhan said.

The governor praised the authorities for maintaining ahigh growth rate over an extended period of time during whichthere has been a marked improvement in the availability ofpower.

Besides improved enrolment ratio of girls in schoolsand establishment of a large number of women's self-helpgroups pointed towards a decline in gender disparity, heobserved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort for two hours

Around 200 artists, including children, who were part of the Republic Day parade, were rescued after they got stranded near Red Fort on Tuesday as the farmers tractor parade turned violent and protesters broke barriers and stormed the Mugha...

Bengal reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,68,650 on Tuesday as 295 more people tested positivefor the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed thestates coronavirus death toll to 10,131, a health bulletinsaid.As many as 409 more people have...

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken about her participation at next months Australian Open. Ukraines Yastre...

Candidate in tainted Asian soccer election calls for re-run

The candidate for FIFAs top decision-making body who lost after facing gender bias and improper influence said on Tuesday the Asian Football Confederation should re-run its tainted election.Mariyam Mohamed said the Court of Arbitration for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021