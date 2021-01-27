U.S. judge blocks Biden deportation freeze nationwide following legal challenge by Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked a move by U.S. President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of certain immigrants for a 100-day period, a swift legal setback for the new Democratic president's ambitious immigration agenda.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump in the Southern District of Texas, issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the policy nationwide for 14 days following a legal challenge by Texas.

