U.S. judge blocks Biden deportation freeze nationwide following legal challenge by Texas

U.S. judge blocks Biden deportation freeze nationwide following legal challenge by TexasReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 01:03 IST
A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked a move by U.S. President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of certain immigrants for a 100-day period, a swift legal setback for the new Democratic president's ambitious immigration agenda.
U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump in the Southern District of Texas, issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the policy nationwide for 14 days following a legal challenge by Texas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
