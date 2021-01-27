Jayalalithaa memorial inaugurated in TN by CM

A phoenix-themed memorial for lateTamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was inaugurated atthe Marina here by chief minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday,three years after he laid its foundation stone along with hisdeputy O Panneerselvam.

Amid slogans hailing the former AIADMK supremo by partysupporters, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial asPanneerslevam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal joined him.

The three later paid floral tributes, with Palaniswamiand Panneerselvam prostrating at the spot, where she was laidto rest after her death on December 5, 2016.

The three also paid tributes to a huge portrait ofJayalalithaa at the memorial.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in May 2018 had jointlylaid the foundation stone for the memorial adjacent to thatof party founder and late chief minister M G Ramachandranlocated on the Marina Beach at Kamarajar Salai.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders werepresent.

The state government had earlier earmarked Rs 50 crorefor constructing the phoenix-themed memorial for Jayalalithaa,fondly addressed as 'Amma' (Mother) by her supporters.

Huge crowd of supporters thronged the Kamarajar Salaito witness the inauguration of the memorial.

