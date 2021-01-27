Left Menu

Speaker raps oppn for protest during Guv's address in Goa Assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:57 IST
Speaker raps oppn for protest during Guv's address in Goa Assembly

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar onWednesday reprimanded members of the Opposition parties forcarrying placards on the floor of the House during GovernorBhagat Singh Koshyari's inaugural address in the Assembly.

The Opposition benches had displayed placards duringthe governor's address on the opening day of the wintersession on Monday, Patnekar said.

At the beginning of the session on Wednesday, theSpeaker announced that the Opposition bench's act amounted tobreach of privilege of the House.

''When the governor is present in the House, membersshould pay due respect to him,'' he said.

Referring to the placards, Patnekar said membersshould seek prior permission from the Speaker before bringingforeign objects to the House.

''This is a serious breach of privilege,'' he said.

While putting the Opposition members on notice, theSpeaker said such behaviour will not be tolerated.

The Opposition benches on Monday had protested againstthe curtailed, five-day-long, Assembly session.

Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition DigambarKamat, members of the Goa Forward Party, MGP MLA SudinDhavalikar and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte had protested onthe floor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AP superstition killings: Victims shared parents' belief on

Two women in their twentieskilled by their parents here in a bizarre superstition-related incident shared their parents delusionsal beliefthat they will come alive after their death, a senior policeofficial said on Wednesday.Police have arr...

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

Tova Friedman hid among corpses at Auschwitz amid the chaos of the extermination camps final days.Just 6 years old at the time, the Poland-born Friedman was instructed by her mother to lie absolutely still in a bed at a camp hospital, next ...

Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent pays tribute at National War Memorial

The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent that participated in the 72nd Republic Day Parade yesterday at Rajpath, laid a wreath and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Wednesday. On the occasion of Republic Day, the...

Felt I owed the team that innings: Vihari recalls SCG heroics

Recalling his heroics at the Sydney Cricket Ground SCG against Australia in the third Test, India batsman Hanuma Vihari said he owed his team that innings because of all the trust they showed in him and provided him with opportunity despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021