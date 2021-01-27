Speaker raps oppn for protest during Guv's address in Goa Assembly

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar onWednesday reprimanded members of the Opposition parties forcarrying placards on the floor of the House during GovernorBhagat Singh Koshyari's inaugural address in the Assembly.

The Opposition benches had displayed placards duringthe governor's address on the opening day of the wintersession on Monday, Patnekar said.

At the beginning of the session on Wednesday, theSpeaker announced that the Opposition bench's act amounted tobreach of privilege of the House.

''When the governor is present in the House, membersshould pay due respect to him,'' he said.

Referring to the placards, Patnekar said membersshould seek prior permission from the Speaker before bringingforeign objects to the House.

''This is a serious breach of privilege,'' he said.

While putting the Opposition members on notice, theSpeaker said such behaviour will not be tolerated.

The Opposition benches on Monday had protested againstthe curtailed, five-day-long, Assembly session.

Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition DigambarKamat, members of the Goa Forward Party, MGP MLA SudinDhavalikar and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte had protested onthe floor.

