Goa govt will give jobs to kin of freedom fighters: Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:39 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Wednesday assured to fulfil the demand of government jobsto family members of freedom fighters in the state.

Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly, Sawantsaid the issue would be resolved by March 31 this year.

Family members of several people, who fought for Goa'sliberation from Portuguese rule, have been sitting on hungerstrike since January 22 at the Azad Maidan in Panaji overtheir demand for government jobs.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House onWednesday, MLA (Independent) Rohan Khaunte said 250 membersfrom various families of freedom fighters are yet to getgovernment jobs due to frequently changing state policies overthe matter.

He said some of these family members have becomeineligible for government jobs because of the age factor.

Khaunte demanded that they be given a one-timesettlement (financial benefit), while those who are eligiblemay be considered for jobs.

He said resolving the issue would be ''biggest tributeto the sacrifices of freedom fighters when we celebrate 60years of Goa's liberation''.

The coastal state got liberated from the Portugueserule in December 1961.

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Sawant saidthe state government has reached out to the protestingfamilies, assuring them to provide 23 jobs immediately, whilethe rest would be settled by March 31 this year.

He said job vacancies can be provided through the GoaHuman Resource Development Corporation.

''We have given the assurance, but the protestingfamilies want the government to give it in writing,'' he said.

''If that is the case, we will also seek in writingfrom the association representing these families that therewill be no more job claims after 250 cases are settled,'' thechief minister said.

