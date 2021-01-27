Rahul Gandhi interacts with girl students at Wandoor in Kerala

On atwo-day visit to poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader RahulGandhi on Wednesday urged girl students to be independent,especially financially and psychologically.

''The most important thing for you is your independence.

That you are not dependent and you have to be able to try andsurvive on your own...that will include financial andpsychological independence,'' Gandhi, who arrived here today,said interacting with students of the government girls highersecondary vocational school here.

Society does not like girls and women to beindependent, the congress leader said.

''So you have an added responsibility of becomingindependent and helping other sisters to become so,'' he said,adding humility and respect for others would help them in goodstead.

He said there will be opportunities anddisadvantages in life and it was essential that onemakes useof the advantages which come their way.

As youngsters, he said the students shouldopen the doors of knowledge around them.

Senior congress leaders Oommen Chandy, headinga 10-member state election panel constituted by the AICC,Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithalaand KPCC president, Mullapally Ramachandran and leaders ofIndian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner of the UDF,among others, received him at Karipur airport.

Assembly elections in Kerala are likely inApril-May.PTI UD BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)