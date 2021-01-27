BJP's UP MLA Surendra Singh accuses party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh MLA Surendra Singh has accused party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land and said he will sit on a 101-hour fast so that the parliamentarian and the district magistrate of Ballia good sense prevails.

The Bairia legislator has also alleged that District Magistrate H P Shahi was working under pressure from the MP.

Responding to the allegation, the MP's private secretary Aman Singh said the BJP MLA has become ''mentally bankrupt''.

''Instead of making allegations in the media, the MLA should have fought a legal battle,'' he said, adding that Virendra Singh Mast would not reply to the accusation.

The legislator told reporters on Tuesday, ''BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has grabbed over 18 acres of land in his, son, brother and nephew's name by forgery. He is a land mafia.'' The Ballia district magistrate was under pressure, he alleged, adding he would hold a 101-hour fast for the ''buddhi shuddhi'' of the DM and the MP.

The day and date of fast will be announced soon, Surendra Singh said.

However, the MP on Tuesday, while addressing a programme in Bairia claimed that no other MP or MLA was more powerful than him.

''Everyone knows what happens to those who create hurdles in work of others. I am here for past five to six months seeing everything,'' Mast said.

''No one can do good to society after creating hatred. I don't speak much, but that doesn't mean I am afraid of anyone,'' he added.

No immediate reaction was available from the district magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)