Left Menu

BJP's UP MLA Surendra Singh accuses party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land

I dont speak much, but that doesnt mean I am afraid of anyone, he added.No immediate reaction was available from the district magistrate.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:13 IST
BJP's UP MLA Surendra Singh accuses party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh MLA Surendra Singh has accused party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land and said he will sit on a 101-hour fast so that the parliamentarian and the district magistrate of Ballia good sense prevails.

The Bairia legislator has also alleged that District Magistrate H P Shahi was working under pressure from the MP.

Responding to the allegation, the MP's private secretary Aman Singh said the BJP MLA has become ''mentally bankrupt''.

''Instead of making allegations in the media, the MLA should have fought a legal battle,'' he said, adding that Virendra Singh Mast would not reply to the accusation.

The legislator told reporters on Tuesday, ''BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has grabbed over 18 acres of land in his, son, brother and nephew's name by forgery. He is a land mafia.'' The Ballia district magistrate was under pressure, he alleged, adding he would hold a 101-hour fast for the ''buddhi shuddhi'' of the DM and the MP.

The day and date of fast will be announced soon, Surendra Singh said.

However, the MP on Tuesday, while addressing a programme in Bairia claimed that no other MP or MLA was more powerful than him.

''Everyone knows what happens to those who create hurdles in work of others. I am here for past five to six months seeing everything,'' Mast said.

''No one can do good to society after creating hatred. I don't speak much, but that doesn't mean I am afraid of anyone,'' he added.

No immediate reaction was available from the district magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World's largest opinion survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

The United Nations Development Programmes Peoples Climate Vote reflects views of over half the worlds population after results processed by Oxford University. According to the outcomes of the survey, 64 per cent of participants believe that...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Working With Supply Partners To Optimise Vaccine Production

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA - WE UNDERSTAND AND SHARE IN THE FRUSTRATION THAT INITIAL SUPPLY VOLUMES OF OUR VACCINE DELIVERED TO THE EUROPEAN UNION WILL BE LOWER THAN FORECAST. ASTRAZENECA - CONTINUE TO WORK WITH OUR SUPPLY PARTNERS TO OPT...

Violence handiwork of agents provocateurs, can't take focus away from farmers' main demands: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Wednesday said the violence during the tractor parade in the national capital was the handiwork of agents provocateurs, but that cannot take the focus away from the main demands of farmers.The party extended its full solidarity ...

South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days

South Korea has reported 599 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 10 days, as health workers scramble to slow infections at religious facilities, which have been a major source throughout the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Preventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021