Congress' student wing members stopped from marching to assembly

Activists of Chhatra Parishad,the student wing of the Congress, on Wednesday forced theirway past two barriers and scuffled with police in the centralpart of the city during the 'Vidhan Sabha Abhijan' called bythe opposition party.

Around 150 members of the Chhatra Parishad broke thetwo cordons near Subodh Mallick Square before being preventedby the police, at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road-S N Banerjee Roadcrossing, from marching to the assembly, police said.

Some of them were taken into preventive custody,police said.

The march to the assembly was called to press fordemands like opening of educational institutions which areclosed due to the pandemic, appointment of unemployed educatedyouth in vacant posts, ending the practice of running state-run educational institutions in ''autocratic and partisanmanner''.

Congress sources said that Chhatra Parishad state unitpresident Sourav Prasad fell sick in the melee.

