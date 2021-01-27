Goa Assembly congratulates PM Modi for COVID-19 management

Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:33 IST
The Goa Legislative Assembly onWednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for theCOVID-19 management in India.

The congratulatory motion, moved in the House byruling BJP's Subhash Shirodkar and Independent MLA RohanKhaunte, who is in the opposition, also congratulated thevaccine makers in the country.

''The House congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modifor COVID-19 management and the companies which successfullyrolled out the vaccines,'' the motion that was moved on thesecond day of the session said.

The discussion on the motion lasted three hours, whichalso saw a verbal dual between Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLAVijai Sardesai and members of the ruling benches as the formeralleged that the motion seeks to instill ''false sense ofconfidence about the vaccine''.

The opposition leaders, including Sardesai andKhaunte, also alleged that there was shortage of oxygen in thestate during the pandemic.

However, state Health Minister Vishwajit Ranerubbished the allegation.

Speaking on the motion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawantsaid the world was looking at India and especially the PM forthe way pandemic situation was handled by the country.

He said that although several people died to theinfection, the country as well as the state of Goa managed toensure recovery of majority of coronavirus patients.

Rane said the government has taken every step that wasrequired to counter the virus.

The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)provided free treatment to the patients, which also includedsome VVIPs, he said.

While moving the motion, Khaunte accused the stategovernment of delayed response in the initial phase of theoutbreak.

He suggested that during the vaccination drive, thestate government should draw a proper strategy and not repeatthe mistakes committed in the past.

Khaunte also recommended that all 40 MLAs in Goashould get themselves inoculated to bring in a sense ofconfidence among the people.

Sardesai attacked the BJP-led government, claimingthat the motion was moved to bring in ''false sense ofconfidence'' about the vaccine.

He also said that the leaders should take the vaccinefirst before administering it to people.

