BJP pulling down Lord Ram to the streets for politics : Hakim

West Bengal minister FirhadHakim on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for chanting the nameof Lord Ram for political purposes and said the saffron partycannot win the state election with ''hired soldiers''.

It is extremely disgraceful to use the name of LordRam to taunt someone or for political gains, Hakim, a seniorTMC leader told reporters in the Assembly premises.

''Chanting Jai Shri Ram anywhere and everywhere is likebringing his name down to the streets and is a gross disregardof Lord Ram's name,'' HE said reacting to scribes' questions.

''There is nothing to oppose about the chanting. Butpeople will realise that BJP is not giving due respect toreligion and Lord Ram,'' Hakim said.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of SubhasChandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness asChief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speechat the main 'Parakram Diwas' event at Victoria Memorial after'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her. TMC had criticised thesilence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was present at thefunction on the ''reprehensible treatment'' meted out to her.

The incident reflected the ''misogynistic mindset'' ofcertain people, TMC leader and minister Bratya Basu had said.

Reacting to a question about BJP trying to wean awayTMC workers ahead of the state election, he said the saffronparty cannot win the coming poll battle with ''hired soilders''.

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, a former TMC leader andformer city mayor, is said to be in touch with some leaders ofBanerjee's party in Diamond Harbour, the constituency of hernephew Abhishek.

Assembly polls in West Bengal are due in April-maythis year.

