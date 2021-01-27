Left Menu

BJP pulling down Lord Ram to the streets for politics : Hakim

West Bengal minister FirhadHakim on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for chanting the nameof Lord Ram for political purposes and said the saffron partycannot win the state election with hired soldiers.It is extremely disgraceful to use the name of LordRam to taunt someone or for political gains, Hakim, a seniorTMC leader told reporters in the Assembly premises.Chanting Jai Shri Ram anywhere and everywhere is likebringing his name down to the streets and is a gross disregardof Lord Rams name, HE said reacting to scribes questions.There is nothing to oppose about the chanting.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:02 IST
BJP pulling down Lord Ram to the streets for politics : Hakim

West Bengal minister FirhadHakim on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for chanting the nameof Lord Ram for political purposes and said the saffron partycannot win the state election with ''hired soldiers''.

It is extremely disgraceful to use the name of LordRam to taunt someone or for political gains, Hakim, a seniorTMC leader told reporters in the Assembly premises.

''Chanting Jai Shri Ram anywhere and everywhere is likebringing his name down to the streets and is a gross disregardof Lord Ram's name,'' HE said reacting to scribes' questions.

''There is nothing to oppose about the chanting. Butpeople will realise that BJP is not giving due respect toreligion and Lord Ram,'' Hakim said.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of SubhasChandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness asChief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speechat the main 'Parakram Diwas' event at Victoria Memorial after'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her. TMC had criticised thesilence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was present at thefunction on the ''reprehensible treatment'' meted out to her.

The incident reflected the ''misogynistic mindset'' ofcertain people, TMC leader and minister Bratya Basu had said.

Reacting to a question about BJP trying to wean awayTMC workers ahead of the state election, he said the saffronparty cannot win the coming poll battle with ''hired soilders''.

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, a former TMC leader andformer city mayor, is said to be in touch with some leaders ofBanerjee's party in Diamond Harbour, the constituency of hernephew Abhishek.

Assembly polls in West Bengal are due in April-maythis year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia''s Putin warns of worsening global instability

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that the world risks sliding deeper into instability as the coronavirus pandemic combines with global rivalries and other international tensions.Speaking by video link during a virtual meeti...

Swiss crack down on travel, crank up money press in virus response

Switzerland will require negative coronavirus tests from people entering the country from high-risk areas as of Feb. 8, the government said on Wednesday, while cranking up spending to help cushion the pandemics economic blow.It proposed dou...

EU pushes for access to AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from UK plants

The European Union is pushing AstraZeneca to supply the bloc with more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain after the company announced delivery delays, adding to frustrations over the EUs inoculation programme.Th...

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

A huge cache of arms andammunition was recovered on Wednesday from Kokrajhardistrict, police said.Acting on a tip-off, security personnel recovered thearms and ammunition from Lauti area near the India-Bhutanborder, Kokrajhar Superintendent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021