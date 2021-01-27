Left Menu

Bengal guv, top Army official meet martyred soldier's family,

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:17 IST
West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar and Eastern Army commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan onWednesday visited the residence of martyred soldier SubodhGhosh at Raghunathpur in Nadia district and extended theircondolences to his family, an official here said.

They paid homage to the soldier, who was killed atKabaddi Mor Gun area in Jammu and Kashmir during ceasefireviolation by Pakistan on November 13, 2020, he said.

The family members were assured of all possibleassistance, during the meeting, the official said.

Dhankhar tweeted that Rs 11 lakh in equal share werehanded over to the mother and wife of the martyr.

''In all humility gave Rs Eleven lacs in equal share tothe mother & widow of Martyr Gnr (GD) Subodh Ghosh of 59 MedRegiment, at Raghunathpur, Nadia. First Lady Sudesh Dhankhar &Mrs Anupama Chauhan wife Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Anil Chouhan@easterncomd presented shawls, he posted on Twitter.

Ghosh, who had joined the Army in 2017 at the age of23, got married in November, 2019 and became the father of agirl on August, 2020.

