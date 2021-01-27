Left Menu

AP FGN35 CAMEROON-ACCIDENT Bus crash in western Cameroon kills more than 50 passengers Yaounde At least 53 people have died and 21 others were injured in Cameroon when a bus collided with a truck early Wednesday in a village in the western part of the country, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:39 IST
Top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

FGN40 US-BIDEN-CLIMATE Biden takes steps to put US on 'irreversible path' to net zero economy by 2050 Washington: Setting ambitious goals that will ensure that the US can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, President Joe Biden will take steps which will put the country on an ''irreversible path'' to a net zero economy by 2050, the White House said on Wednesday. By Lalit K Jha FGN38 UK-VACCINE-PLANT Wockhardt UK vaccine plant evacuated after 'suspicious package' London: A ''suspicious package'' received on Wednesday at a vaccine production facility of India-headquartered bio-pharmaceutical major Wockhardt in the UK led to a partial evacuation of the site while the local police investigate the matter. By Aditi Khanna FGN37 RUSSIA-US-2NDLD NUCLEAR TREATY Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension Moscow: Russian lawmakers on Wednesday quickly approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear Russia-US arms control treaty, a fast-track action that comes just days before it's due to expire. (AP) FGN35 CAMEROON-ACCIDENT Bus crash in western Cameroon kills more than 50 passengers Yaounde: At least 53 people have died and 21 others were injured in Cameroon when a bus collided with a truck early Wednesday in a village in the western part of the country, officials said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

