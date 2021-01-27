Left Menu

Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits USD 2M in lottery

An unlucky start to a North Carolina mans day turned upside down when he discovered he won a USD 2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had an accident on his way to work, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement Tuesday.

PTI | Leland | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:53 IST
Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits USD 2M in lottery

An unlucky start to a North Carolina man's day turned upside down when he discovered he won a USD 2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.

Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had an accident on his way to work, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement Tuesday. It ruined his day, so he went back home, got into bed and went to sleep.

“Then I woke up and checked my tickets. I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the 4' and then the next number and the next number and the next number,” he said. “I'm like, Wow!' It was just crazy.” His winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls. The odds? 1 out of 12.6 million.

Dowe took his ticket to a store and won $1 million. That prize doubled when the 2x Megaplier ticket was drawn.

“I went and showed my dad and my mom and everybody was happy,” he said.

On Monday, he claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home about USD 1.4 million after taxes.

“It just feels great,” he said. “I'm just gonna fix things on my mother and father's house and get my car fixed, pay it off, and pay my niece's car off.” The rest, he said, will go into savings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 6,608 new COVID-19 cases

Irans health ministry reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total nationwide infections to 1,392,314. The pandemic has so far claimed 57,651 lives in Iran, up by 91 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokesw...

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 88 more bird deaths

Over 6,930 birds have died in Rajasthan since the outbreak of the avian influenza about a month ago, officials said on Wednesday.According to an animal husbandry department report, 54 crows, four peacocks, 10 pigeons and 20 other birds died...

Russia's Putin warns of worsening global instability

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that the world risks sliding deeper into instability as the coronavirus pandemic combines with global rivalries and other international tensions.Speaking by video link during a virtual meeti...

4 ex-chief justices of Nepal face contempt for allegedly influencing sub-judice case

While the hearing over Nepals Parliament dissolution will soon be held in the Supreme Court, two separate cases of Contempt of Court have been filed against four former chief justice in an attempt to influence a sub-judice case on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021