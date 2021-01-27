ZPM & Congress candidates file nomination papers for AMC election

Congress and Zoram People'sMovement (ZPM) party candidates on Wednesday filed nominationpapers for Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, bothparty sources said.

While 18 Congress candidates filed their papers, 19ZPM candidates filed nomination on Wednesday, they said.

All the 19 candidates of ruling Mizo National Front(MNF) will file their nomination on Thursday, MNF sourcessaid.

Elections to the 19-member AMC will be held onFebruary 16.

MNF, Congress and ZPM have fielded all the seats,while the BJP will contest 9 seats.

The last date of filing nomination papers is January28.

