UK PM Johnson says confident in vaccine supplies

UK PM Johnson says confident in vaccine suppliesReuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:01 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was very confident in Britain's vaccine supplies, as he declined to be drawn on a push by the European Union to get vaccine deliveries from UK factories.
Asked about an EU request to AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines from British factories, Johnson said: "All I can say is that we're very confident in our supplies."
"We're very confident in our contracts and we're going ahead on that basis," he said at a news conference.
