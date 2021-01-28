Italy's co-ruling 5-Star Movement backs Conte as new PM - party sources

Italy's co-ruling 5-Star Movement backs Conte as new PM - party sourcesReuters | Rome | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:10 IST
Italy's co-ruling 5-Star Movement will propose President Sergio Mattarella to hand the mandate to form a new government to caretaker Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, party sources said on Wednesday.
"The 5-Star Movement will propose Giuseppe Conte, who represents a point of reference and guarantees the formation of a new government," the sources said.
Conte, who still hopes to pull together a new administration, resigned on Tuesday after losing the support of Italia Viva, a junior coalition partner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
