Canada PM Trudeau says EU's transparency measures will not affect vaccine deliveries

Canada PM Trudeau says EU's transparency measures will not affect vaccine deliveriesReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:28 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, and she assured him the bloc's measures to track vaccine exports would not affect deliveries to Canada.
"I was reassured to hear that the transparency measures taken by Europe will not affect Pfizer and Moderna (COVID-19 vaccine) deliveries to Canada," Trudeau said during question period in parliament.
This week the European Union said it wanted to require pharmaceutical companies producing COVID-19 vaccines inside the bloc to register in advance any exports of doses from the European Union.
