Left Menu

Canada PM Trudeau says EU's transparency measures will not affect vaccine deliveries

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:28 IST
Canada PM Trudeau says EU's transparency measures will not affect vaccine deliveries
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, and she assured him the bloc's measures to track vaccine exports would not affect deliveries to Canada.

"I was reassured to hear that the transparency measures taken by Europe will not affect Pfizer and Moderna (COVID-19 vaccine) deliveries to Canada," Trudeau said during question period in parliament.

This week the European Union said it wanted to require pharmaceutical companies producing COVID-19 vaccines inside the bloc to register in advance any exports of doses from the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some U.S. states to ease coronavirus restrictions

Severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the United States even as the death toll mounts, signaling an end to the pandemics post-holiday surge and prompting some states to ease public health restrictions.A slow but...

EU, AstraZeneca fail to make breakthrough on vaccine deliveries, EU says

The European Union and AstraZeneca failed to make a breakthrough on Wednesday over delayed COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the blocs health chief said.The EU is pushing the company to supply more doses of its vaccine from plants in Europe and ...

Blinken says in U.S. interest to cooperate with China on issues like climate change

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday it is in the interest of the United States to cooperate with China on issues such as climate change, though that fit within the larger context of areas of concern that Washington has ...

Pentagon to include climate risk in war gaming, defense secretary says

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would include the risk of climate change in military simulations and war gaming, after President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions to tackle the climate issue.Bidens orders map out the direction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021