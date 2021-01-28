White House vows to protect U.S. telecoms network from Huawei security threat

Left Menu

The Biden administration will work to safeguard American telecoms networks from "untrusted vendors" like Huawei that threaten national security, the White House said on Wednesday, offering some insight into its plans for China's top telecoms equipment giant, long in Washington's crosshairs. "Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors, including Huawei, is a threat to the security of the U.S. and our allies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:15 IST
The Biden administration will work to safeguard American telecoms networks from "untrusted vendors" like Huawei that threaten national security, the White House said on Wednesday, offering some insight into its plans for China's top telecoms equipment giant, long in Washington's crosshairs.

"Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors, including Huawei, is a threat to the security of the U.S. and our allies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing. "We'll ensure that the American telecommunications network...do not use equipment from untrusted vendors and we'll work with allies to secure their telecommunications networks and make investments to expand production of telecommunications equipment by trusted U.S. and allied companies," she added. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Questions have swirled about how Democratic President Joe Biden, who took office earlier this month, will handle Huawei. The company has been accused by Washington of being capable of spying on customers, as well as intellectual property theft and sanctions violations. Huawei has denied wrongdoing. Biden's predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, placed the company on a trade blacklist and led a global campaign to convince allies to exclude it from their networks.

The remarks come after Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Commerce Department, raised red flags among China hardliners in Washington on Tuesday by refusing to commit to keeping Huawei Technologies on the U.S. economic blacklist overseen by the agency.

