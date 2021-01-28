Blinken says in U.S. interest to cooperate with China on issues like climate change

Blinken says in U.S. interest to cooperate with China on issues like climate changeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday it is in the interest of the United States to cooperate with China on issues such as climate change, though that fit within the larger context of areas of concern that Washington has with China.
Blinken also told a news conference that his judgment that China had committed genocide against Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region had not changed.
