Left Menu

NFL-Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team, amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 03:16 IST
NFL-Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team, amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Wheeler was arrested Saturday in Kent, Washington, according to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seahawks/seahawks-chad-wheeler-arrested-on-suspicion-of-felony-domestic-violence/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=owned_echobox_sports&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1611634277, after he allegedly threw the victim onto a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

A Kent Police Department spokesperson was not immediately able to provide a report on his arrest. "The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," the team said in a statement. "Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team."

The Seahawks added that they hoped Wheeler would "get the help he needs". A National Football League (NFL) spokesman said the NFL was reviewing the incident under its personal conduct policy.

Wheeler went undrafted in 2017 and played for the New York Giants before signing with the Seahawks in 2019. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner, Wheeler's former team mate at the University of Southern California (USC), was among those to express shock over the allegations.

"Chad Wheeler is someone completely different than my roommate and brother at SC, and today I had to come to terms with that. What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive," said Banner. "My thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the benefits of being part of the United Kingdom as he prepares to visit Scotland on Thursday to confront growing support for another independence referend...

EU demands AstraZeneca plan to break vaccine deadlock

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain. The ...

WRAPUP 5-Fed still in crisis-fighting mode as recovery appears to moderate

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-trigger...

New U.S. secretary of state stands by demand Iran return to nuclear deal before U.S. does

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stuck to his stance that Tehran must resume complying with the Iran nuclear deal before Washington, which abandoned the pact under former President Donald Trump, would do so. Making his fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021