Left Menu

New U.S. secretary of state stands by demand Iran return to nuclear deal before U.S. does

Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, leading Iran to begin violating its terms. If Iran returns to the deal, Washington would seek to build what Blinken called a "longer and stronger agreement" that would deal with other "deeply problematic" issues.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 03:49 IST
New U.S. secretary of state stands by demand Iran return to nuclear deal before U.S. does

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stuck to his stance that Tehran must resume complying with the Iran nuclear deal before Washington, which abandoned the pact under former President Donald Trump, would do so. Making his first public comments on Iran as the chief U.S. diplomat, Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden's policy "that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing."

The nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was struck by Iran and six major powers in 2015 and committed Iran to restricting its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief from the United States and others. Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, leading Iran to begin violating its terms.

If Iran returns to the deal, Washington would seek to build what Blinken called a "longer and stronger agreement" that would deal with other "deeply problematic" issues. He did not name these but Biden has said they include Iran's development of ballistic missiles and its support for proxy forces in countries such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

"Iran is out of compliance on a number of fronts and it would take some time, should it make the decision to do so, for it to come back into compliance and time for us then to assess whether it was meeting its obligations," Blinken told reporters. "We are not there yet, to say the least," he added. He declined to say which U.S. official would lead talks with Iran but said "we will bring to bear different perspectives on the issue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Irish deputy PM says 'very unlikely' foreign summer holidays possible

It is very unlikely that Irish people will be able to go on foreign summer holidays this year as herd immunity is unlikely to have been achieved in time, Irelands deputy prime minister said on Wednesday. I dont like to be the one to break t...

UK PM Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the benefits of being part of the United Kingdom as he prepares to visit Scotland on Thursday to confront growing support for another independence referend...

EU demands AstraZeneca plan to break vaccine deadlock

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain. The ...

WRAPUP 5-Fed still in crisis-fighting mode as recovery appears to moderate

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-trigger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021