Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit his constituency Wayanad today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his north Kerala parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Thursday.

ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit his constituency Wayanad today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his north Kerala parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Thursday. He will interact there with representatives of various non-political, socio-cultural-religious and farmers organisations at a government guesthouse in Kalpetta town of the district from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

The former Congress president is on a two-day visit to Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for April-May. Several other programmes are lined up for the lawmaker, including the inauguration of 12 houses built by INCAS Qatar at Panamaram, Koolivayal. He will be returning to Delhi by a special aircraft late in the evening today. On Wednesday, Gandhi interacted with the students of Vandoor government girls higher secondary school.

"This message is for young ladies. The most important thing for you is independence. You have to be able to thrive, survive on your own that will include financial and psychological independence," Gandhi had said. Earlier, he was on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu where he interacted with farmers, weavers and the general public. During his visit, the MP talked about Congress' alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to happen in April-May and said that he has full faith in it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits west Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology NCS.As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 917 am at a depth of 15 kilometres.Earthquake of Magni...

Maha: Fabric factory gutted in major fire

A synthetic fabric manufacturing unit was gutted in a major fire that broke out in an industrial area of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday morning, officials said.There was no loss of life due to the blaze as per the initial reports, ...

Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort, Tikri border

Two days after the violence broke out during the farmers tractor rally in various parts of the national capital, heavy security forces continue to remain deployed at the Red Fort and Tikri border. The security at the Red Fort, a national he...

Survey reveals widespread racism in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course of PCA

England cricketers -- both men and women -- will undergo anti-racism training courses this year after a survey revealed that more than one-third of black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME players have faced the prejudice in the game.According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021