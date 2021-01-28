Senior JD(S) leader Managuli no more

Senior JD(S) MLA and formerMinister M C Managuli died due to age-related ailments at aprivate hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

Managuli, 85, was suffering from breathing relatedissues. He died on Wednesday night.

He was elected from Sindagi in 1994 and 2018, and servedas Minister twice in the H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S)coalition government.

Managuli is survived by two sons.

His mortal remains are being shifted to Sindagi, sourcessaid.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the passingaway of Managuli and said in his death the state has lost asenior leader.

Noting that Managuli was his long time political andpersonal associate, JDS patriarch and former Prime minister HD Deve Gowda said he was deeply pained.

