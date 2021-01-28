Left Menu

Senior JD(S) leader Managuli no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:07 IST
Senior JD(S) leader Managuli no more

Senior JD(S) MLA and formerMinister M C Managuli died due to age-related ailments at aprivate hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

Managuli, 85, was suffering from breathing relatedissues. He died on Wednesday night.

He was elected from Sindagi in 1994 and 2018, and servedas Minister twice in the H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S)coalition government.

Managuli is survived by two sons.

His mortal remains are being shifted to Sindagi, sourcessaid.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the passingaway of Managuli and said in his death the state has lost asenior leader.

Noting that Managuli was his long time political andpersonal associate, JDS patriarch and former Prime minister HD Deve Gowda said he was deeply pained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall St tumble on valuation worries

Asian stocks skidded on Thursday following a sharp Wall Street decline amid deepening concerns about stretched valuations in equities markets, while the dollar and bonds strengthened. In early Asian trade, Australias SPASX 200 benchmark los...

Biden admin withdraws move to rescind work authorisation for H-1B spouses

A week after his inauguration, US President Joe Biden has withdrawn a Trump-era rule rescinding work authorisation for H4 visa holders, who are spouses of those possessing H-1B work visas, with majority being highly-skilled Indian women.An ...

US stocks suffer worst one-day loss in 3 months as investors complain about overbought markets

New York US, January 28 ANISputnik US stocks suffered their worst one-day loss in three months on Wednesday, with the three major equity indexes tumbling more than 2 per cent each, amid fears the market had been overbought after a rally wit...

Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won't fix emerging arms threats

The Biden administration was quick to breathe new life into the last remaining treaty limiting US and Russian nuclear weapons. The going will be slower when it turns to other arms control problems that are either festering or emerging as po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021