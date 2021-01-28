Left Menu

Scottish attempts force a UK constitutional change are a 'distraction', Gove says

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:56 IST
Scottish attempts force a UK constitutional change are a 'distraction', Gove says

Scottish nationalist attempts to force a change to the United Kingdom's constitution are a massive distraction while the government battles the COVID-19 outbreak, British Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.

"At the moment, when we are prioritising the fight against the disease and also the need for economic recovery in due course, talking about changing the constitution and so on is just a massive distraction," Gove told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's gift of 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines reach Sri Lanka

A consignment containing over 50,000 doses of Made in India coronavirus vaccine reached Colombo on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said A dependable partner, a reliable friend. Made in India vaccines reach Sri Lanka now.After provid...

Column: Athletes can get in line for vaccines like everyone

The world may yet gather in Tokyo this summer for an Olympics already postponed once because of the pandemic.Listen to Olympic officials, and its almost a certainty. Thomas Bach made that clear Wednesday when he vowed that the Olympics woul...

SC slams Centre for doing nothing to curb TV programmes having instigating effect

The Supreme Court Thursday slammed the Centre for not doing anything to curb TV programs that have instigating effect and said that control over such news is as important as some preventive measure and to check law and order situation.Refer...

Ultra-Orthodox unrest threatens Netanyahu re-election hopes

As he seeks reelection, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has turned to a straightforward strategy Count on the rock-solid support of his ultra-Orthodox political allies and stamp out the coronavirus pandemic with one of the worlds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021