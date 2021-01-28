Left Menu

Deep Sidhu hits out at farmer leaders

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:45 IST
Deep Sidhu hits out at farmer leaders

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been accused by farm bodies of trying to defame their agitation and termed a ''traitor'', has hit out at farm leaders for allegedly spreading false propaganda and hatred against him.

The 36-year-old Sidhu, who is in the eye of a storm for being among the protesters who put up a religious flag atop the Red Fort on Republic Day, claimed that youth did not agree to follow the route which was decided by farmer leaders and the Delhi Police.

He claimed people “on their own” marched towards the Red Fort from all the Delhi borders on January 26 and that not many people took the route as decided by farmer leaders.

Slamming the farm leadership for accusing him of being a “BJP and RSS man”, he said, “Will RSS or BJP's man put up the 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag at Red Fort? At least think over it''.

Sidhu was present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer flag were put at the flagpole at the historic monument, triggering massive outrage.

He sought to dismiss the claims of several farmer leaders who accused him of inciting protesters to head towards the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade January 26.

“I am seeing that false propaganda and hatred is being spread against me,” Sidhu charged in the latest video uploaded on his Facebook post.

Sharing details about what happened on the night of January 25, Sidhu said youth and many people had told farmer leaders that they (farm leaders) had invited them to hold a protest inside Delhi on January 26 and that they had now changed their stand at the last moment.

Sidhu said he reached the Red Fort after its gate was broken. Thousands of people had reached there, but there was ''no farmer leader'' present there, said Sidhu while claiming that nobody indulged in violence or damaged any public property.

They put up the 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag at the flagpole to register their protest, said Sidhu adding that many people were carrying 'Nishan Sahib' flags, farmer flags and the tricolour.

“If you say by doing so I have turned traitor then those who were present there were traitors too,” said Sidhu.

“If you impose all these things on one person and give him a certificate of traitor then I think you should be ashamed of yourself,” said Sidhu.

“Had our farmer leadership and each person taken a stand and said that look, what our farmers had done and if the rights of these farmers are not given, then these farmers can do anything, there would have been a huge pressure on the government,” he said.

“But I was given a traitor certificate by our own men,” he rued.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday had called Sidhu as a “traitor” and had given a call for his boycott in the state. They had also dubbed him as an “agent” of the government.

Sidhu said “lakhs of people” could not come on the call of only one person, while rubbishing the accusation of farmer leaders that he had incited people to head towards the Red Fort.

Stating that he did not bring any disrepute to the farmers' agitation, Sidhu further accused the farmer leaders of being ''arrogant'' and said that they wanted whatever decisions they take should be accepted by all.

“You are so jealous and so arrogant that you do not listen to anyone. Whatever decision is taken must be accepted by all,” he said, adding, “If I reveal deep secrets, then there will be no way to flee (for farm leaders).” He also alleged that the government would send people after him to hurt him.

On January 26, Sidhu, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, had sought to defend the action of protesters at the Red Fort, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the 'Nishan Sahib' as a symbolic protest.

Sidhu was also a close aide of BJP MP Sunny Deol, who contested from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He remained with Deol during the poll campaigning.

Deol had distanced himself from Sidhu in December last year after he joined the farmers' agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari urges EV sector to shift towards indigenous battery technology

With electric vehicles fast becoming the new reality, Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari has stressed the need to emerge as pioneers in developing leading battery and power-train technologies.Noting that ...

India ranks 10th in Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index

India ranked 10th out of 11 Asia Pacific countries in a newly-launched health index to measure the progress towards personalised healthcare.The Economist Intelligence Unit EIU report Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index measures the readi...

China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation

Chinas National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei discussed cooperation on coronavirus origin tracing with the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom in a phone call on Wednesday.A WHO team is currently in China to investigate the o...

Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget next week is likely to unveil a blueprint of a new privatisation policy, where the government will exit PSUs in the non-strategic sector, sources said.The Budget for the fiscal beginning Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021