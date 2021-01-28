Left Menu

SC dismisses plea of BJP leader challenging Karnataka HC order disqualifying him from being appointed as minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC), AH Vishwanath challenging Karnataka High Court order on disqualifying him from being appointed as a minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:16 IST
SC dismisses plea of BJP leader challenging Karnataka HC order disqualifying him from being appointed as minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC), AH Vishwanath challenging Karnataka High Court order on disqualifying him from being appointed as a minister. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde dismissed the plea of Vishwanath.

Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLC Vishwanath, whose chances of becoming a minister were dashed after the Karnataka High Court held that his disqualification as MLA subsists as he is a nominated MLC and not an elected one, approached the top court against the order. The Karnataka High Court in November 2020 had held that prima facie Vishwanath has incurred disqualification under Article 164 (1) (b) and Article 361 (B) of the Constitution of India and remains disqualified till the expiry of the term of the Legislative Council that is till May 2021, and therefore, cannot be inducted into the Council of Ministers.

Vishwanath was among the 17 MLAs who switched parties to join the BJP and overthrow the Congress-JD (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka in 2019. All 17 MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker. Vishwanath had lost in the by-elections in his Assembly constituency after his disqualification.

After he lost the by-polls, BJP nominated him to the legislative council in order to induct him as a minister in the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Alappuzha bypass thrown open to public

Union Minister for RoadTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday jointly opened to the public a6.8 km two-lane Alappuzha bypass on NH66 from Kommady toKalarcode in a virtually organised funct...

Pandemic opportunity to revive pending reforms in education, skill space: Pradhan

With the accelerated automation due to the COVID-19 crisis making it necessary to reskill the workforce globally, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Indias New Education Policy gives a lot of focus to reskilling and upskilli...

Abu Dhabi T10 opener is going to be a blockbuster, says Parnell

Ahead of the first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 between Northern Warriors and defending champions Maratha Arabians on Thursday, South African pacer Wayne Parnell predicted that the tournament opener is going to be a blockbuster match. We are t...

Vaccine-averse Tanzania told to follow science

The World Health Organization WHO urged Tanzania on Thursday to follow science, a day after its president said COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous and unnecessary if people trusted God and used alternative remedies such as inhaling steam. Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021