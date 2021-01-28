No irregularity committed in not having governor's address: Bengal Speaker

West Bengal assembly SpeakerBiman Banerjee on Thursday ruled that there is no provisionfor a governor to address the House if a sitting is incontinuation of a previous session even if it is held in a newyear, and no norm has been violated.

Giving his ruling on a question raised by Leader ofOpposition and Congress MLA Abdul Mannan claimingirregularities since Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was not invitedto address the assembly on the first day of the sitting of theHouse this year on Wednesday, Banerjee said that the governoraddresses the House at the commencement of session each year.

While Mannan had raised the issue on Wednesday, CPI(M)MLA Sujan Chakraborty took up the matter again on Thursday.

The Speaker said that the present sitting is incontinuation of the previous session that was adjourned sinedie in September 2020, and reconvened from January 27 on arequest by the state government for conduct of importantbusinesses.

Banerjee ruled that no irregularity was committed innot having the governor's address, since it is not a freshsession of the assembly.

