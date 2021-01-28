Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Cong to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101

Left Menu

After two rounds of meetings, a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections was finalised between Congress and the Left parties on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After two rounds of meetings, a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections was finalised between Congress and the Left parties on Thursday. Left parties will contest 101 seats while the Congress will contest at 92 seats.

"In the second round of seat-sharing talks for the 116 seats of the upcoming West Bengal elections, it was decided that Congress will contest 48 seats while the Left will contest from 68 seats. The arrangement has been finalised for 193 seats so far," said state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. On Monday, after the first meeting between the Congress and the Left Front alliance, it was announced that they will keep the seats that they had won in the 2016 Assembly election while a decision on the remaining 217 seats will be concluded by January 31.

Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections. The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will end on May 30 this year.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and BJP had won 3 seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Left and Congress had fought separately and while Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

Elections for 294-member West Bengal is likely to be held later this year. (ANI)

