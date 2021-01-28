Left Menu

All-party delegation can meet PM over Mahadayi dispute: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:37 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday said if required, an all-party delegation from thestate can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss theMahadayi river dispute.

The chief minister was responding to a callingattention motion raised by the Opposition over the issue ofdiversion of Mahadayi river water by neighbouring Karnataka.

The House witnessed a heated discussion on the issue,with Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward PartyMLA Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khauntequestioning the state government's seriousness in the matter.

To this, Sawant said, ''The interest of state is notabove the party or any other aspects. We will not compromiseon the issue.'' If required, the state government is ready to take anall-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister to seek hisintervention, he said.

Sawant appealed to members of the Opposition and theruling party to maintain unanimity on the issue cutting acrossthe party ideologies.

The chief minister admitted that Karnataka had starteddiverting water from the river, despite the fact that SpecialLeave Petitions (SLPs) filed by Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtraare pending before the Supreme Court.

Earlier, State Water Resources Department MinisterFilipe Neri Rodrigues said, ''Goa has lost the water but notthe case.'' The coastal state will successfully fight the casebefore the Apex Court, he said.

Sardesai demanded that the lawyers representing Goa inthe SC should be changed, as they allowed the notification ofaward of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal on their own withoutconsulting the state.

Khaunte further claimed the diversion of water willnot only increase the salinity of the river in Goa, it willalso adversely impact the state's flora and fauna.

The MLA also demanded that the state should draw planto utilise Mahadayi river water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

