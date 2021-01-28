Left Menu

UK PM Johnson faces criticism over Scotland trip in lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:40 IST
UK PM Johnson faces criticism over Scotland trip in lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations Thursday that he is not abiding by the country's lockdown rules as he visited Scotland to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom.

With a raft of polling showing increased support for Scottish independence from the UK, Johnson's visit to promote the benefits of the union stands to be overshadowed by the lockdown dispute. Although Scotland has its own government in Edinburgh that has an array powers from public health through to education, it remains part of the UK under which London still has huge influence.

“Mutual co-operation across the UK throughout this pandemic is exactly what the people of Scotland expect and it is what I have been focused on,” Johnson said.

The UK has endured Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak with more than 102,000 virus-linked deaths but it has been among the world's leaders in rolling out a virus vaccination programme.

Johnson, who has already visited a laboratory at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow as part of his trip, is arguing that Scotland is benefiting from his Conservative government's approach to getting vaccine shots out quickly.

Critics say the prime minister is politicking at a time when the UK is in a strict lockdown as a result of a huge resurgence of the virus that Johnson has largely blamed on a new variant first identified around London and southeast England.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Johnson's visit as “not essential,” in the same way that a visit by herself to another part of Scotland would not be deemed essential under current lockdown rules.

Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party wants to hold another referendum on Scotland's independence, is way ahead in polls ahead of a general election in May, with some showing support at over 50%.

Should the SNP win a clear majority, Sturgeon has said she will look to hold another vote on Scotland's future. Johnson, who under the law would have to back a referendum to make it legal, has indicated that he won't do so, arguing that as recently as 2014 Scotland voted to stay part of the UK by a clear majority.

Sturgeon argues the situation has changed dramatically since then because Britain has left the European Union, even though voters in Scotland overwhelmingly backed remaining part of the bloc. That break became a harsh business reality on January 1.

In Scotland, Sturgeon's government has been widely seen as handling the pandemic well. At key moments, she is seen as having taken a more cautious approach than Johnson.

Ahead of the visit, Michael Gove, a close ally of Johnson's, insisted the prime minister's visit was “absolutely essential” because Johnson has to ensure that the country's vaccine rollout is working properly.

“It's critically important that the Scottish government and the UK government are working together to do everything we can to support the rollout and see what we can do to improve it,'' he told BBC radio.

Even Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, came to Johnson's support.

“I'm with the prime minister on this one,'' he said on radio station LBC. “It's important that he travels to see what is going on, on the ground.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Panasonic aims to double AC business in next 3 yrs, invest in domestic manufacturing

Consumer electronics major Panasonic India is aiming to double its residential airconditioning business in the next three years as it is betting big on new cutting age technologies along with growing demand, a top company official said.The ...

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most cases in first test

Deciding its first cases, Facebook Incs oversight board ruled on Thursday that the social media company was wrong to remove four of five pieces of content the board reviewed, including posts Facebook took down for violating rules on hate sp...

Uttarakhand records 82 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 95,908 on Thursday with 82 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 1,642 as three more people died, a state health department bulletin issued here said.Dehradun district reported the highest number...

Special Cell to investigate 'conspiracy, criminal designs' behind violence on R-Day: Delhi Police

Delhi Polices Special Cell will investigate the conspiracy and criminal designs behind the violence during the farmers tractor parade on January 26, officials said on Thursday.The Delhi Police claimed that there was a pre-conceived and well...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021