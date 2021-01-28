Left Menu

Ex-village head, 24 others, booked for pelting stones at MLA’s son’s office: Police

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:02 IST
A former village head and over two dozen other men have been booked for allegedly pelting stones at the residence and office of BJP’s Puwayan MLA Chetram Verma’s son here and hurling casteist remarks at him, police said on Thursday.

A former head of Chinnaur village, Gangaram, was booked along with others on Wednesday, a day after a criminal case was lodged against the MLA’s son Neeraj Verma and three others allegedly for assaulting a liquor shop owner near his office.

The FIR against Gangaram and others were booked on the complaint of Neeraj who alleged that the village head and others had assembled at his office on Tuesday after he had objected that evening to some people consuming liquor before his office, Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar said on Thursday.

The incident in which the MLA’s son had allegedly beaten up the liquor shop owner had taken place on Tuesday after which local villagers led by Gangaram had blocked the Puwayan-Pallia road in protest and demanded that the police book the culprits. According to the complaint, Neeraj had thrashed Shankar Verma, the owner of the country liquor shop, following an argument.

The BJP MLA, however, had on Wednesday claimed that some people were having liquor in front of his son's office and when he objected, they clashed with him. Police said a probe is on in the matter and action will be taken against the guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

