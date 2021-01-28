Left Menu

'TMC dangerous for our democracy', says Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

As the resolution against the Centre's farm laws has been passed in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government terming it 'dangerous' for democracy.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:09 IST
'TMC dangerous for our democracy', says Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the resolution against the Centre's farm laws has been passed in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government terming it 'dangerous' for democracy. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "It is very condemnable. The Governor has not been invited. TMC does not believe in democracy. Such a party is dangerous for our democracy."

Earlier today, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Central Government. Meanwhile, the BJP legislators opposed the resolution and staged walkout chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the three 'contentious' laws are against the farmers and the central government must withdraw them or step down from power. The resolution was tabled by the Trinamool Congress-led state government under Rule 169, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said. The two-day Assembly session began on Wednesday.

West Bengal has become the seventh State/Union Territory after Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry and Delhi to pass a resolution against the new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Troops adequately sensitised to take action to thwart acts of aggression along LAC: Lt Gen Joshi

Asserting that any effort by the Chinese military to change status quo along the border has faced effective opposition, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday said the troops on the ground have been adequately sensitised to un...

India, France joint initiative to boost ties in sustainable development, work towards environment protection

India and France on Thursday launched a joint initiative to strengthen cooperation in sustainable development and work towards global environment protection.Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and French Minister for Ecological Tra...

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021