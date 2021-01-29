Brazil will be 'key player' in climate summit, talks -White House

Brazil will be 'key player' in climate summit, talks -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:44 IST
Brazil will be a key player in negotiations on climate with the Biden administration, the White House said on Thursday.
"This is a big priority for President Biden and that's why he asked his good friend, former Secretary (John) Kerry, to lead our climate international effort, and certainly Brazil will be a key partner in that," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said the Brazilian rainforest was being "torn down" and proposed countries offer Brazil $20 billion to stop deforestation or face "economic consequences."
