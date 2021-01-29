United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with 'great concern'Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:00 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was following developments in Myanmar, where military threats and coup fears have overshadowed the planned opening of parliament, with "great concern".
In a statement he called on "all actors to desist from any form of incitement or provocation, demonstrate leadership, and to adhere to democratic norms and respecting the outcome of the 8 November general election."
"All electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms," he added.
