United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with 'great concern'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was following developments in Myanmar, where military threats and coup fears have overshadowed the planned opening of parliament, with "great concern".

In a statement he called on "all actors to desist from any form of incitement or provocation, demonstrate leadership, and to adhere to democratic norms and respecting the outcome of the 8 November general election."

"All electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms," he added.

