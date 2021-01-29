Centre using template of terrorising Kashmiris into silence in other parts of country: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP-led Centre on Friday of using the template of ''terrorising Kashmiris'' into silence in other parts of the country as well, including in relation to farmer protests.

''GOIs template of terrorising Kashmiris into silence by using draconian laws & othering them is being extended to other parts of the country. Be it CAA or farmer law protests both were termed anti national & anti-terror laws like UAPA invoked to quell these peaceful movements,'' she said in a tweet.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who has been vocal in her opposition to three new farm laws of the Centre, said the government should repeal the legislations.

