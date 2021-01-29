Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:15 IST
DMK chief launches "Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin" campaign, promises pro-people govt if voted to power

DMK President M KStalin on Friday launched his 30-day pre-election campaign inpoll-bound Tamil Nadu here and vowed to deliver a pro-peoplegovernment with focus on development if his party was voted topower in the coming Assembly elections, likely to be held inApril-May.

Titled ''Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin'' (Stalin in yourconstituency), the Leader of Opposition in the state Assemblyalso received petitions from people and promised to redressthe grievances within 100 days of the DMK government, if votedto power, as assured by him earlier.

He alleged that the state had slipped to ''abysmaldepths'' during the 10-year rule of the AIADMK and vowed to''clean up the miseries'' and focus on all-round growth,including on the industries front.

Stalin recalled the various initiatives of his latefather and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and said theywere instrumental in putting the state on the path of all-round development.

Thanking the people for submitting petitions today, hesaid it showed they reposed faith in the DMK and that theywere sure it would come to the ruling saddle after theelections.

''The DMK government will be one for the people, fortheir welfare and one that will address their concerns,'' hesaid in his address.

Lashing out at the ruling AIADMK, he alleged that eventhe Assembly segments of the Chief Minister, deputy CM andMinisters were not doing well and that ''they have not givenpeople basic amenities even in their constituencies.'' As part of his latest campaign, Stalin is set to tourall 234 Assembly seats in the state and meet people andreceive petitions on their demands and grievances.

Earlier, he had promised in a press meet that people'sissues will be solved on ''war-footing'' in the first 100 daysof his government, if the party won the coming polls.

He had announced that a separate department would beformed for this purpose.

On Friday, he interacted with people here and clickedpictures with them.PTI SA SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

