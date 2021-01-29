Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:39 IST
Amit Shah on two-day visit to Bengal, to oversee BJP's poll preparedness

Union Home Minister and seniorBJP leader Amit Shah will arrive in Kolkata tonight on atwo-day visit beginning on Saturday to take stock of the BJP'spreparedness ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

His visit comes in the backdrop of growing rebellionin the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) with several ministersand MLAs openly speaking out against the party and thefunctioning of the state government.

Speculations are rife that former minister RajibBanerjee who has resigned as cabinet minister and TMC MLA,expelled TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya and Uttarpara MLA PrabirGhoshal may join the saffron party during Shah's visit.

''On Saturday morning, Shah will be visiting Iskcon,Mayapur. Then he will be going to Thakurnagar in North 24Parganas, a bastion of Matuas, where he will address a publicrally. Later in the day, he will hold a closed-door meetingwith social media cell of the party. He has some otherengagements too,'' a state BJP leader said.

Shah will also hold a meeting with party leaders toreview its poll prepararedness.

''On Sunday he will be visiting Aurobindo Bhawan to payhis respects to Sri Aurobindo. Then he will be going to BharatSevashram Sangha. From there he will proceed to Howrah wherehe will address a public meeting,'' the BJP leader said.

Later in the evening, he will be visiting Belur Math.

According to BJP sources, there will be ''surprises'' atShah's rally in Howrah.

''Lists of TMC leaders likely to join our party aredoing the rounds in social media. I can only say that therewill be several surprises on Sunday,'' BJP state presidentDilip Ghosh said.

In the biggest single-day exodus from the TMC,political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 partyleaders, including five MLAs and an MP, had joined the BJPduring Shah's rally in Medinipur on December 19.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJPbagged 18 seats from the state, 14 legislators of the TMC,four from the Left Front and two from the Congress have joinedthe saffron party.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

