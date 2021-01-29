Left Menu

UP Assembly session to begin from Feb 18

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:14 IST
The first session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature for the year 2021 will begin from February 18 with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing a joint session of both the houses of the Assembly, an official said.

The state governor has summoned the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11 am on February 18 for its first session of the year 2021, Principal Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dube said in a statement.

On the inaugural day, the governor will address a joint session of both the houses of the Assembly, Dube said.

