Determined to hosting Olympics: Japan PM Suga Yoshihide

While Japan's fight against COVID-19 continues, the country is committed to hosting the Olympic Games, now scheduled for July, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide said on Friday.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Yoshihide also said he is himself standing in the front line of the battle against the pandemic.

“We are determined to deliver games that bring hope and courage to the world and a testimony to mankind prevailing over COVID-19,'' he said.

Speaking on the last day of the week-long Summit, Yoshihide also underlined Japan's ''unwavering commitment'' to free trade.

''Amidst the protectionistic moves due to COVID-19, Japan will exercise leadership in efforts in expanding free and fair economic areas and strengthening a rules-based multilateral free-trading system,'' he said.

Japan was one of the first countries to report a case of what later came to be known as COVID-19, and it's mostly viewed as having mounted an effective response to the pandemic.

However, Japan recently experienced an uptick in confirmed cases, raising concerns in some quarters that its successful early suppression efforts led to a measured vaccination pace.

Also, Japan is expected to host the delayed Summer Olympics in July. Officials organizing the games recently indicated that while scenarios including staging events without spectators are being considered, the event will be held as scheduled.

''I appeal to you for your continued support,'' he said at the Summit.

''The fight against COVID-19 goes on,'' the Japanese prime minister said.

At the same time, efforts are underway to boost economic development during the pandemic in a sustainable way.

He said the country's green growth strategy should deliver some 15 million jobs by 2050, when Japan aims to become carbon neutral.

He further said Japan will make efforts to strengthen its alliance with the US following the election of Joe Biden as US President and to foster stable relationships with neighbouring countries including China and Russia.

